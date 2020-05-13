|
|
Nell Ellis Brown
Franklin - Nell Ellis Brown, age 89, died on Saturday May 9, 2020 in Franklin, TN.
Nell is survived by her brother William James Ellis of Cleveland, TN. She is preceded in death by her sister Blanche Ellis Womack, and brothers Robert Joseph Ellis and Burch Edward Ellis.
Nell was born on December 9, 1931 in Calhoun, TN, Polk County to parents Esther Diora Moats and Joe Alexander Ellis. She married John Edward Brown Junior, deceased, of Cleveland, TN in 1953 and the couple had one child together, John Edward Brown III.
In 1963, Nell and her family relocated to Knoxville, TN where she lived the reminder of her life. She worked at Watson's Administrative Offices until retirement, and then accepted a part time position as the receptionist at Tres Hair Salon where she worked for more than 20 years.
Nell was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in the Baptist Church for the majority of her life. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, and cooking. Her family and friends will always remember her as energetic, kind, and intelligent.
Nell's son John and his wife, June, live in Franklin, TN, and have three children together. Her grandchildren are John Edward Brown IV of Atlanta, GA, Mary Ellis Brown of Nashville, TN and Joseph Evans Brown of Knoxville, TN.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral will be a graveside service determined at a later date, limited to immediate family. The family would like to thank Caris Hospice Healthcare. Donations can be sent to First Baptist Concord in Knoxville, TN and the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020