Nell Hayes
Knoxville - Rosa Nell Rigdon Hayes "Nell" passed away peacefully with family and friends by her side in her home on August 31, 2019
Nell was born in Tifton, Georgia on August 14, 1936 to Wesley and Lenora Chapman Rigdon. She attended Tifton High School and ABAC Junior College before graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Home Economics. While at Georgia, she met and later married the love of her life, John Lawton Hayes Jr. "Bill". They loved their time together at Georgia and still enjoy friendships from those years, especially with Bill's Sigma Nu brothers,
Nell was an avid sports fan and cheered for her beloved alma mater, the Georgia Bulldogs and her hometown team, the Tennessee Volunteers. She and Bill spent many weekends with friends and family supporting both teams while sporting their colors. They also loved combining their love of entertaining with their sports enthusiasm and enjoyed organizing and often hosting Super Bowl parties
Nell was an avid tennis player for many years, winning several state and district tournaments advancing to and winning the USIA National 3.5 team championship in Flushing Meadows, New York. She worked for many years in the tennis center at Cherokee Country Club helping organize and develop the tennis programs. Nell was a GKTA board member and volunteered in the tennis community for many years. She and Bill were active players thru Cedar Bluff Racquet Club well into their 70's, qualifying them as "super seniors
Nell was an active member of West Hills Baptist Church for over 44 years and truly loved her church and the members of her Sunday School Class. She especially enjoyed the Juliet's lunch group.
Nell and Bill cherished many lifelong friendships in the Crestwood Hills neighborhood over the years, She was very thankful to have her tennis friends, her church friends and her neighborhood friends.
Nell is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John Lawton Hayes, Jr. "Bill"; her parents and all 5 of her brothers. She is survived by her two sons, John Lawton Hayes III (Nancy) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Don Wesley Hayes of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Rose Rigdon; three generations of nieces and nephews and two "adopted" grandchildren that she loved dearly. Her family meant the world to her.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to Gertie King and all the other care givers that made Nell's last months of life a blessing and allowing her to remain in the home she loved,
A Celebration of Life will be held at West Hills Baptist Church, 409 Winston Road, Knoxville, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 12:30p.m. The family will welcome friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Nell's memory to the Ladies of Charity, 120 West Baxter Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019