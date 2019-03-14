|
|
Nell Viola Payne
Knoxville, TN
Nell V. Payne 88 of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Tuesday March 12, 2019. Nell was a member of Meridian Baptist Church in Knoxville. She was a loving daughter,
mother and grandmother. She is survived by son, Gregory Payne, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Phil Williams; 2 grandchildren, Lindsey Payne and Jesse Williams. Family and friends will meet Friday March 15, 2019 at Shady Grove Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Rev Dana Fachman officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019