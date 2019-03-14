Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Shady Grove Cemetery
Nell Viola Payne

Nell Viola Payne Obituary
Nell Viola Payne

Knoxville, TN

Nell V. Payne 88 of Strawberry Plains went to be with the Lord Tuesday March 12, 2019. Nell was a member of Meridian Baptist Church in Knoxville. She was a loving daughter,

mother and grandmother. She is survived by son, Gregory Payne, daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Phil Williams; 2 grandchildren, Lindsey Payne and Jesse Williams. Family and friends will meet Friday March 15, 2019 at Shady Grove Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service with Rev Dana Fachman officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019
