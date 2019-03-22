Services
Nellie Sue Kitts age 83, of the Halls community, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was a member of Sonlight Baptist Church. She retired from Porcelain Products Company after 40 plus years of service. She is preceded in death by parents; Joseph & Laura Price, husband; Billy Ray Kitts, four sisters and five brothers. She is survived by son; Larry Ray (Michelle) Kitts. Grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) Byrge, Matt Kitts, Alison (Jesse) Lawson, Jacob (Michelle) Kitts, Joshua Kitts; six great grandsons, sister; Violet Graham, brother; James Price, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Eddie Myers and Reverend Mike Torrence officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home to leave in procession for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
