|
|
Nellie Sue Newberry
Lenoir City - Nellie Sue Newberry age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home. She was a former employee of Charles H. Bacon Hosiery and later co-owned Garden Spot Markets in Lenoir City with her husband, Raymond. Sue was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Elsie Greene; siblings, Wayne and Raymond Greene; grandparents, Mattie and Noah Hooker; grandson, Aaron Michael Cusick; husbands, Bon S. McCown and Raymond E. Newberry. Survived by her daughters: Susan McCown Black (Ernie Black, Jr.), Cheryl McCown Risher (Ronnie), Catherine McCown (Tony) Bosher, Teresa McCown Curtis (Rev. Tony Curtis), Marilyn Newberry Murr (Bill); grandchildren: Chasity and Jerry, Sarah and Brian, Noah, Chanda, Chasen, Chamen, Miranda Rhea, Josh and beloved grandson, Jeremy; great-grandchildren: Abram, Ellie, Madison, Emily, Sophie, Chassie and Tyler; great-great grandchildren, Carson and Caiden; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Tony Curtis and Rev. Randy Humphries officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and proceed to Corinth Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019