Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
Nelly Fareed Saah Obituary
Nelly Fareed Saah

Knoxville - Nelly Fareed Saah, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord, peacefully and surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Nelly, born in Ramallah, Palestine on September 20, 1931, immigrated to America in 1973, and spent her working years as a nurse. She was a devout Catholic where she was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She loved her family deeply and looked forward to Sundays when her family would gather at her house. Nelly was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Fareed George Saah. She is survived by her children: George (Susan) Saah, Freeda Shayeb, Charlie (Suzanne) Saah, and Emad (Radia) Saah, her sister; Widad Kash, her eleven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons that are on the way, along with many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff of Holston Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
