Nelson Richard Williams, Feb. 3, 1952 - Feb. 9, 2019; one year ago today, February 9, 2019, Rick, aka Ole School, transitioned after a brief bout with cancer.

Sisters, Patricia "Patty,"Jackie, Maxine, and Jasmine Williams; his only child John Watts, 3 grandchildren, and Iyjatana Cates, are thankful for your love. We honor Rick and those whose lives he touched on his earthly journey. He remains in our hearts, Rick, Snoop Dog is 15-years old now. We are taking good care of him. He is comfortable and as tenacious as you. He and Trixie have play dates and sleep-overs. As we know you know, we love and miss you.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
