Nelson "Bud" Whaley
Knoxville - Nelson "Bud" Whaley age 82, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1937 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Bud honorably served in the United States Navy and was a Master Mason.
He is preceded in death by Mammaw and Da McFadden; parents, Arley and Ruth Whaley; sister, Bobbie Whaley and son, Anthony Whaley. Bud leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret Whaley; daughter, Lorie Whaley; daughters in law, Jennifer Thomas and Patti Whaley; grandchildren, Niki Waugh, Sarah Waugh, Sydney Whaley, Emily Whaley and Michael Whaley; sister, Martha Whaley; nieces and nephews, Ron Turco, Don Turco, Kathleen Turco and Bill Turco and numerous family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ben Atchley State Veterans Home for the kind and loving care given to Bud by the staff. He loved them and they him and we could not be more thankful for their love, support and care. To all of his brothers at the Masonic Lodge, Bud's family is extremely thankful for their support and kindness. Bud greatly loved his brothers and he will be deeply missed.
To honor Bud's wishes services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Bud's memory to Masonic Benevolence Fund, 100 7th Avenue North, Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37203. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019