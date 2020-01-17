|
|
Neomi Bright Johnson
Seymour, - Neomi Bright Johnson (Bo's Mamaw), age 75 of Seymour, TN went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 7, 2020. She was born May 22, 1944 in Cosby, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Johnson; and parents, Willie (Butch) and Wilma Bright. Her survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Johnson, Edward (Gene) and Tracy Johnson; grandchildren, Daniel Johnson, Jessica Johnson, and Chelsea (Landon) Evans; great-grandchildren, Kameron and Kobe Johnson, and KyMiyah (Miyah) Turney; and sisters and brothers and spouses, Norma (Joe) Johnson, Willie Jr. (Sandy) Bright, Danny Bright, and James (Louie) Bright. Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Carl Gibson officiating. Interment 1 PM Monday at Highland South Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020