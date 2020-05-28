Nettie Hunt Downen
Knoxville - Nettie Hunt Downen, age 98, joined the Church Triumphant on Monday, May 25, 2020. Nettie was born in Indianapolis, Indiana; a graduate of Ben Davis High School and Indiana Central Business School. She worked for many years at the Indiana Coal Company in downtown Indianapolis. Nettie met the love of her life, Lloyd Downen, on a blind date; they were married 75 years until his passing last year. They moved to Knoxville in 1947. She supported his work for the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture; they were a team as she traveled with him across the state. Nettie devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Nettie and Lloyd were long-time members of Second Presbyterian Church. She loved her neighbors, church family, and countless friends. She loved to cook, garden, and sew; and shared generously with everyone. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at UT Medical Center; with several UT groups, and neighborhood organizations.
Nettie was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde W. Hunt and Luella W. Hunt; sisters, Fay Orr, Margaret Hunt, and Doris Hunt, brother-in-law, John Orr; and husband, M. Lloyd Downen.
Nettie is survived by daughter, Donna L. Downen of Maryville, daughter, Jenny D. Greene and husband, Dr. Wallace Greene of Hershey, PA; grandson, Adam L. Greene and wife Dr. Ami Greene; and great-grandson, Cayden, of Hershey, PA; granddaughter, Martha G. Field and husband Dennis, great-granddaughter, Alivia, and great-grandson, Henry, of Cherry Hill, NJ; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside Services will be private at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church at later time with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating.
Friends and family are invited to come to the "Virtual Celebration of Nettie Downen" following graveside service on Saturday, June 6th at 2:00 pm. ET in the comfort of your own home. Please email nettiedownen1@gmail.com ASAP for ZOOM information.
The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919; or to Tennessee 4-H Foundation, 621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN. 37996.
Arrangements made by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel and online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.