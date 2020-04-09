Resources
Nettie Renee Spencer

Nettie Renee Spencer Obituary
Nettie Renee Spencer

Kodak - Nettie Renee Spencer, age 41, of Kodak, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Bo Taylor; grandparents, Mary and Paul Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Spencer Jr.; children, Alexis, Jasmin and Tristan; parents, David and Karen Taylor; father-in-law, Harold Spencer Sr.; sister, Tabitha Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Thorngrove Cemetery with Rev. Arthur Pedigo officiating. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
