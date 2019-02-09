Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Neubern P. "Punkine" Kelso Jr.


199 - 2019
Neubern P. "Punkine" Kelso Jr. Obituary
Neubern P. "Punkine" Kelso Jr.

Knoxville, TN

Neubern P. Kelso Jr. "Punkine," departed this life January 27, 2019 at U. T. Memorial Hospital.

Born May15, 1969. Neubern will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Preceded in death by father, Neubern Kelso Sr.

Survived by many loving children; one grandchild; mother, Jennie (Robert) Jackson; sister, Angelique Kelso; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 3:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life Service, 4:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
