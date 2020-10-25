Nicholas Guyton
Tazewell - Nicholas Kain "Nick" Guyton 34, returned to his Heavenly Father October 22, 2020. He was born on December 6th, 1985 to Joe and Kathy Guyton. His greatest joy in life was his family and his precious daughter Annabelle, whom he loved with all his heart and was the love of his life. His happiness was seeing her happy.
Nick attended Anderson County High School and worked as a division manager along side his father and brother at Duracap Asphalt. Throughout his life he enjoyed golfing, fishing, he was an avid gun collector and loved animals. His life long dream was to fly airplanes which he accomplished with ease. He became a very skilled pilot and enjoyed logging hours for his pilot license.
Nick is survived by his daughter Annabelle Guyton; his parents, Kathy Guyton of Clinton and Joe Guyton and wife Penny of Clinton; Brother Camden Guyton and wife Laura of Clinton. Aunts; Edna Taylor of Clinton, Tanya Smith and husband John of Knoxville, Sherry Fritts and husband Wayne of Knoxville; Uncle; Ron Scott and wife Sharon of Knoxville; Niece; Mackenzie Guyton and nephew Logan Guyton.
Many cousins and close friends whom he loved dearly.
Preceded in death by his grandparents; Joe and Thelma Guyton and Lee and Bonnie Crawford; Aunts; Hazel Elliott and Corene Foust; Uncles; Jerry Crawford, Luther Crawford and Cleve Crawford.
Nick was a wonderful father, son and brother and loved so much. He will be missed greatly.
Memorial Service will be held at Hillvale Baptist Church in Clinton on November 5th, receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com