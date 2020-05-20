Services
Nicholas Matthew Lewis

Nicholas Matthew Lewis Obituary
Nicholas Matthew Lewis

Nicholas Matthew Lewis was born July 4, 1986 and passed away suddenly May 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul & Shirley Lewis and Leonard & Bobbie Tindell; cousin, Andy Wilson; uncles, Roger Wilson & Gene Tindell and sister in law, Rachel Lewis.

Survivors include Mother, Carla Lewis; Father, Tim Lewis & wife Shannon; Brother Chris Lewis' Special Sister, Carrie Lewis; Children, Skylar, Peyton, Hunter, Savannah, Bentley & Brayden Lewis; Fiance, Wendy Cummings & daughters, Mikayla & Chloe; The Cummings Family, Darlene, Justin & Rhonda; Special Friends include, Mark Motley & Charlie Russell; his special pet, Nike; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Receiving of Friends will be held Sat. May 23rd from 5-7 PM with Services at 7 PM at Full Armour of Christ Church 6470 Burnetts Creek Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920 with Pastor Paul Perry officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020
