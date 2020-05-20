|
Nicholas Matthew Lewis
Nicholas Matthew Lewis was born July 4, 1986 and passed away suddenly May 11, 2020.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul & Shirley Lewis and Leonard & Bobbie Tindell; cousin, Andy Wilson; uncles, Roger Wilson & Gene Tindell and sister in law, Rachel Lewis.
Survivors include Mother, Carla Lewis; Father, Tim Lewis & wife Shannon; Brother Chris Lewis' Special Sister, Carrie Lewis; Children, Skylar, Peyton, Hunter, Savannah, Bentley & Brayden Lewis; Fiance, Wendy Cummings & daughters, Mikayla & Chloe; The Cummings Family, Darlene, Justin & Rhonda; Special Friends include, Mark Motley & Charlie Russell; his special pet, Nike; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Receiving of Friends will be held Sat. May 23rd from 5-7 PM with Services at 7 PM at Full Armour of Christ Church 6470 Burnetts Creek Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920 with Pastor Paul Perry officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 21, 2020