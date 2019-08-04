Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
1984 - 2019
Nicholas Rae Austin Obituary
Nicholas Rae Austin

Knoxville - Nicholas Rae Austin, born April 19, 1984, went to be with Jesus on July 28, 2019. Survived by his parents Larry and Linda Austin, sister Nicole and her husband Micah Stair, grandmother Norma Austin, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

We will receive family and friends on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 5pm to 6:30pm with a celebration of life service to follow at Click Funeral Home at 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville TN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Nicholas to handsandfeetministry.org or S2Lrecovery.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
