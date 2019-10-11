Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Vision Church,
5520 Ball Camp Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
New Vision Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicole Foster Obituary
Nicole Foster

Knoxville - Nicole Suber Foster - age 48 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Suber; son, Marshall Suber; grandmother, Elease Suber; great-aunt, Ruby Staples. She leaves to mourn her passing: husband of 17 years, Sherwood K. Foster; 2 sons, Rondell Suber and Jadarius Suber; 5 grandchildren; sister, Ericka (Greg) Evans; nieces; nephews other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 noon at New Vision Church, 5520 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 with Dr. Charles Sanderfur officiating. The final resting place will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery following the services. Services to conclude with full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now