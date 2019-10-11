|
|
Nicole Foster
Knoxville - Nicole Suber Foster - age 48 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Suber; son, Marshall Suber; grandmother, Elease Suber; great-aunt, Ruby Staples. She leaves to mourn her passing: husband of 17 years, Sherwood K. Foster; 2 sons, Rondell Suber and Jadarius Suber; 5 grandchildren; sister, Ericka (Greg) Evans; nieces; nephews other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends, Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 noon with the Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 noon at New Vision Church, 5520 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 with Dr. Charles Sanderfur officiating. The final resting place will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery following the services. Services to conclude with full dove release. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019