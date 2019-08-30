|
|
Nicole Lynn Hollander
Knoxville - Nicole Lynn Hollander - age 48 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She is preceded in death by Darrell Carr, Sr.; grandfather, LeRoy "Joe" Wood; and Dave Childress. Nicole is survived by her daughter, Ashley McKamey; sons, Zachary Hollander and Jacob Carr; parents, Julie (Wood) Deck and Jerry (Betty) Deck; sisters, Angela Newman and Michelle Hill; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will follow with Reverend Kyle Shell officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, has the honor to serve the family of Nicole Hollander. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019