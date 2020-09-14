Nila Rhea Wyatt
Knoxville - Nila Rhea Wyatt left this earth on September 12, 2020 for her long awaited heavenly home. She was a resident of Williamsburg Villas. She always loved family gatherings and loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in her beautiful flower gardens when her health permitted her to do so.
Nila was the third of four children born to the late Cordell Hull Vaughn and Effie Robinson Vaughn in Monterey, TN. She lived her adult life in Knoxville. She was preceded by her husband of 69 years, Billy Mitchell Wyatt, Sr. She is survived by two sons, Bill Wyatt, Jr. (Jackie) and Allen Wyatt, Sr. (Linda); four grandchildren, Mendy Wyatt Henderson (David), Carrie Wyatt McKeehan (Mark), Allen Wyatt, Jr. (Amy) and Jennifer Wyatt Harl (James); along with 19 great-grandchildren and special nieces, Linda Niece and Glinda Bailey (Terry).
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, with a 2:00pm funeral service. The Rev. Mark McKeehan will officiate. Graveside service to follow at 3:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Berry Highland Memorial Facebook Page. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
