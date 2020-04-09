|
Nilla d'Armand Buckley
Knoxville - Nilla d'Armand Buckley, age 93, of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at West Hills Health and Rehab.
She was member of the First Baptist Church, Knoxville until she joined her husband in the Christian Church in 1947. Nilla was a seventh generation Knoxvillian. She grew up in Sequoyah Hills and attended Sequoyah Elementary School, Tyson Junior High, and Knoxville High from 1942 -1944. She attended St. Catherine's School in Richmond, VA and also Stratford College in Danville, VA from 1946 -1947.
She was preceded in death by husband William B. (Bill) Buckley; parents, Roscoe and Virginia d'Armand; grandson Robert Green; sister, Virginia (Penny) d'Armand; and brother, Noel d'Armand.
Nilla is survived by son, Thomas W. (Tom) Buckley and wife Brenda of Knoxville, John B. Buckley and wife Ritha of Collinsville, Alabama; daughter, Carol Buckley Green and husband Hal of Knoxville; brother, Dr. John B. d'Armand and wife Susanne of Auke Bay, Alaska; sister, Rose (Mitzi) Carpenter of Knoxville; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Mark Pierce officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission of Hope, PO Box 22312, Knoxville, TN 37933.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020