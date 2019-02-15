|
|
Nina Frances Price
Maryville, TN
Nina "Frances" Austin Price, age 88, of both Maryville and Limestone TN. Went to be with her Heavenly Father February 13, 2019. She was a graduate of Chuckey High School Class of 1948, where she carried the title of Salutatorian. She was also a graduate from St. Mary's school of nursing class of 1951. She
married Charles Howard Price on September 16, 1952. She went on to work 14 years before retiring to adopt and care for 3 children. She is preceded in death by husband: Charles Howard Price; parents: W.W. "Bill" and Maude Austin; sister: Eva "Christine" Austin Campbell; brother: Ira "Kenneth" Austin. She is survived by daughters: Wanda Darlene Price, her loving and devoted caretaker of the home, Loretta Lynn Millsaps of Lenoir City; son: Alan Price of Greenback; grandchildren: Michael J. Young of Maryville, Adam C. Borden and Ashley of Greenback, Ashley N. Borden of Lenoir City, Lynda F. Rice and Josh of Michigan, Shane Price and Chad Dugan; great grandchildren: Jazmine Borden, Michael Borden and Kaidynce Borden of Sweetwater, Skye Rice, Mason Rice, Maya Rice of Michigan and Eli Borden of Lenoir City; great-great grandchild: Adalynne Grace Elaine Johnson of Sweetwater; nieces and nephews: Dan and Sandra Price of Florida, Sandra Rader of Knoxville, John and Diane Price of Knoxville, Gogi Price and Wan of Washington, Philip Price and Tommy Price of Maryville, Susan Daffron and Mark Sheridan of Maryville, Lewis Campbell of Limestone and Bobby Campbell of Maryville. She was a member of the Limestone Chapter 262 of the Eastern Star. Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Saturday February 16, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home. The graveside and interment service will be 2:00 Pm Sunday February 17, 2019 at Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Limestone TN. The family will receive friends Saturday February 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org (865)982-6041
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019