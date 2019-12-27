Services
Nina R. Davis Obituary
Knoxville - Nina R. Davis (Aunt Chris), age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Heiskell United Methodist Church, and retired from Bell South. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Davis; parents, brother, and sister. Shw is survived by her great nieces and nephew, Michelle Schaffer, Camron and Terra Smyth, Nikita Miller, Paula and Nancy Dearolf, Eddie and Marti Millsaps, Cheryl and Eric Webb; great great nieces and nephews, Alexis Schaffer, Maurice Hurd, Alex and Mariah Schaffer, Carson and Ty Icenhower, Aleyah Smyth, Rowan Harper, Bryson and Baylee Webb; great great great niece, Mykenna Hurd and loving cat Toby. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Family Home at a later date. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
