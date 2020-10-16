Nina Ruth Russell Thompson
Sweetwater - Nina Ruth Russell Thompson age 78 of Sweetwater formerly of Greenback passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Friday, October 16, 2020. Nina was a very special mom, mamaw, sister, aunt and friend. She was of the Baptist faith. Nina was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Buck R.Thompson; parents, Jim Russell, Ida and Bob Saylor; sisters, Margaret Vaughn, Betty Phillips and Barbara Price; brothers, James G. Russell and William A. Russell and many more beloved family members. Survived by her, daughters and sons-in-law, Marybelle and Derrill Goines of Loudon, Judy and Eugene Tadlock all of Sweetwater, Margaret Jean and Johnny Shubert of Loudon; her beloved pet Chi Chi; grandchildren: Brittany Shubert, Jennifer (Elijah) Kinkead, Sara (John) Powers, Kimberly (Jacob) Frye, Ashley (Dalton) Lively, Maggie Shubert, Angel Tadlock, Christin Tadlock, Dusty (Charity) Goines, Destiny (Jake) Green, and Andrew Goines; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Thomas Buck, Braxton, Nathan, Austin, Serena, Kynlee, Jo Jo, and Henley, brothers and sisters-in-law, John E. and Corla Russell ; several nieces and nephews; longtime special friends, Charlsie Lowe and Sherry Kidd. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18th at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Kidd officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 on Monday and proceed to Marble Hill Cemetery in Greenback for graveside services at 1 p.m. Serving as pallbearers: Randy Vaughn, Joe Thompson, Bo McConkey, Marty McConkey, John Powers, and Dalton Lively. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com