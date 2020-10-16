1/1
Nina Ruth Russell Thompson
Nina Ruth Russell Thompson

Sweetwater - Nina Ruth Russell Thompson age 78 of Sweetwater formerly of Greenback passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Friday, October 16, 2020. Nina was a very special mom, mamaw, sister, aunt and friend. She was of the Baptist faith. Nina was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Buck R.Thompson; parents, Jim Russell, Ida and Bob Saylor; sisters, Margaret Vaughn, Betty Phillips and Barbara Price; brothers, James G. Russell and William A. Russell and many more beloved family members. Survived by her, daughters and sons-in-law, Marybelle and Derrill Goines of Loudon, Judy and Eugene Tadlock all of Sweetwater, Margaret Jean and Johnny Shubert of Loudon; her beloved pet Chi Chi; grandchildren: Brittany Shubert, Jennifer (Elijah) Kinkead, Sara (John) Powers, Kimberly (Jacob) Frye, Ashley (Dalton) Lively, Maggie Shubert, Angel Tadlock, Christin Tadlock, Dusty (Charity) Goines, Destiny (Jake) Green, and Andrew Goines; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Thomas Buck, Braxton, Nathan, Austin, Serena, Kynlee, Jo Jo, and Henley, brothers and sisters-in-law, John E. and Corla Russell ; several nieces and nephews; longtime special friends, Charlsie Lowe and Sherry Kidd. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18th at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Kidd officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 on Monday and proceed to Marble Hill Cemetery in Greenback for graveside services at 1 p.m. Serving as pallbearers: Randy Vaughn, Joe Thompson, Bo McConkey, Marty McConkey, John Powers, and Dalton Lively. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
