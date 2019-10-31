Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:45 PM
Grainger Memorial Gardens
Blaine - Nina Vontella Fisher - age 89, of Blaine left for her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fisher; daughter, Beverly Rippel; and son, Bobby Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Mickey) Davis; son, Kenny Fisher; daughter-in-law, Karen Fisher; grandchildren, Daniel (Sasha) Rippel, Jesse Fisher, Dustin Wilhelm, and Dakota Styles; great grandchildren, Zoe and Noah Rippel; and sister, Mary Alice Zachary. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Henry Greer officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Grainger Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
