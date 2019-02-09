|
Nina Waldroup Wise
Knoxville, TN
Nina Waldroup Wise, a lifelong resident of Knoxville has been welcomed into the arms of our Savior Jesus Christ on February 7th, 2019 at age 81.
Nina was born March 28th, 1937 in Clintwood, VA and came to Knoxville at six years of age. She attended Knoxville City Schools and graduated from Fulton High School in 1956. She attended the University of Tennessee for two years until she married her husband, Walter Wise. She is preceded in death by her parents Astor and Mary Alice Waldroup, brother Ted Waldroup, sisters Dorothy Robinette and Ernestine Love.
Nina was a long time member and volunteer at First United Methodist Church. Over the years she has been a member of the Akima Club, a Girl Scout leader, an antique dealer, and an avid collector of crystal and china. She hosted annual patron parties for the Dogwood Arts Festival, the Arts Council, the American Cancer Society and the participants of the Miss USA Pageant.
With family and friends she has traveled to all four corners of the United States, Hawaii, Canada, Cuba, several Caribbean Islands, US Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Europe and Australia.
Nina is survived by her loving husband, Walter, children Janet Wise (Alan Cole-Ford), Steve Wise (Joanna), Mark Wise and Wendy Ryan (Dinny Ryan). Grandchildren Margot and Kate Lockridge, Aubrey Sue and Ruby Jean Wise, Natalie and Kristie Wise, Tess, Erin, and Jack Ryan. Also survived by brothers Glen Waldroup (Jewel) and Larry Waldroup (Mary), sisters Jody Nunley and Janet Jones and many nieces and nephews.
Nina will be remembered for her loving selflessness and giving spirit who devoted her life to her family and to her God. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and Valentine's Day when the family enjoyed a special traditional party every year. The family thanks her loving and devoted caregiver Sandy Smith, physician Jim Ferguson and the staff of the Smoky Mountain Hospice.
Visitation will be at Berry Highland Memorial 5315 Kingston Pike from 5 to 7 Monday with celebration of life service following at 7 pm with pastors Troy Forrester and Darris Doyal officiating. A graveside burial service will be held the following day at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ministries of First United Methodist Church, 3316 Kingston Pike. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019