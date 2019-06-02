|
Nita Pearson, 90, of Newport, Tennessee, formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at Newport Health and Rehab Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was a member of Bearden United Methodist Church. Nita and her husband Sam Pearson were longtime residents of Shannondale.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Sam Pearson and her brother Charles Lee Gardner.
Survivors include daughters Charlotte Overholt and husband Joe, and Pat Olson, grandchildren Dan Overholt (Candi), James Overholt (Morgan), John Overholt, Kathy Riemann (David), and Sam Olson, and seven great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial at 1pm. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at
www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 3, 2019