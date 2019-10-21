|
|
Nita Thomas
Paducah - Nita June Davis Ewing Thomas, age 84 passed away October 18, 2019 in Paducah, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved to read. She opened her own book store in her retirement. Preceded in death by first husband Bill Ewing; parents Lester and Pearl Davis; brother Richard "Dick" Davis. Survived by loving and devoted husband of 16 years, Lester "Ted" Thomas; daughter Paula Johnston (Jerry); grandchildren Jenny Whitson (Brad) and John Johnston (Christina); 9 great grandchildren; brother Pat Davis (Maxine); several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to be made to The . Family and friends will meet 10:45 am Tuesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden for a graveside service at 11 am, son-in-law Jerry Johnston officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019