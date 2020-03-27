|
Noah Curtiss Lowe
Knoxville - Noah Curtiss Lowe beloved father, brother, uncle, and son went to be with the lord on March 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Noah and Irene Lowe, brothers; Tony, Jimmy, and Donnie sisters; Evelyn and Theresa. She is survived by daughters; Amber Lowe and Alisha Morgan sisters; Thelma (Dock) and Reba (Brian) and brother Joe. Grandchildren Madison, Taylor, Devyn, and Cat Buddy Boy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tri-State Baptist Children's Home Bristol, Tn. The family will have a private graveside service. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020