Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West End Church of Christ
Service
Following Services
West End Church of Christ
Nobie Headrick "Ellen" Harris


1932 - 2019
Nobie Headrick "Ellen" Harris Obituary
Nobie "Ellen" Headrick Harris

Knoxville - Nobie Ellen Headrick Harris, 87 of Farragut, TN passed away in her home on November 24, 2019. Born on August 13, 1932 in Dalton Georgia to Fred and Rosa Headrick, she married her beloved husband, Everette Burns Harris in 1952. They were married 45 years before his passing in 1997. She is also preceded in death by her son, Everette Burns Harris, Jr. The middle of eleven children, she is survived by her brother, Ronald Headrick; her children, Amanda Harris Pullias (Kim), Melinda Harris Rosson (Larry), Justin Palmer Harris (Cindy), Callie Harris Cullom (Budd); daughter-in law, Melinda Watkins Harris; her grandchildren, Heather Harris Roberts, Brandy Harris Parker, Joseph Britten Rosson, Miles Edward Cullom III, Meredith Cullom Coffin, Emily Lane Harris and Nathan Palmer Harris; great grandchildren, Johnny Lee, Grace, Hannah, Carson, Knox, Ruth and Bo Everette.

A member of West End Church of Christ, Ellen loved the Lord, her church and her family dearly. She made and cherished many friends throughout her life. She was a beloved "Mom-Mom" to her grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1 from 1-3pm at West End Church of Christ with a service to celebrate Ellen's life to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End Church of Christ.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
