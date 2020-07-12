1/
Nola Mae Merritt
Nola Mae Merritt

Powder Springs - Nola M. "Auntie" Merritt-age 87 of Powder Springs passed away Sunday morning, July 12, 2020. She was a member of Powder Springs Missionary Baptist Church and a retired employee of Standard Knitting Mills. Preceded in death by parents, Clyde and Allie Merritt; sister, Inez Merritt; nephew, Brad Nicley.

Survivors: niece, Patricia (Loy) Nicley; nephew, Matthew Nicley; special friend, Chrystal Nicley; great-great-nieces and nephews, Noah, Callie, Madelyn, Reece and Gracee. Special thanks to Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care and Smoky Mountain Hospice.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Monday, July 13, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Darrell Williams, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Tuesday to go in procession to Doyle Wayne Needham Cemetery, Powder Springs for graveside service at 11 A.M. Pallbearers: Matthew Nicley, Noah, Nicley, Brad Nicley, Wayne Brock, Benny Shelton, Eddie Scearce. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUL
13
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Doyle Wayne Needham Cemetery
