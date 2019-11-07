Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nolan White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nolan White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nolan White Obituary
Nolan White

Knoxville - White Jr., Nolan B. "Nick", 75, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Nolan B. and Mary Wallen White Sr. Nick attended East High School in Knoxville, TN where he lettered in four sports and met his wife of 52 years, Jeanne White. He attended the University of Tennessee before launching his commercial real estate career. Nick started Capital Asset Management which developed commercial shopping centers in four states. He enjoyed family, friends, golf, the beach, the lake and Tennessee football. For him, every stranger was a friend he hadn't met yet and he made a special point to pay attention to those who others might overlook. Nick is preceded in death by his parents and great nephew, Michael Steven. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Elizabeth and Michelle (Rob); son, Bryan; three active grandsons, Jackson, Shepard and Sullivan; sister, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Jim; niece, Kim, her daughter, Ann Marie (Derek) and Ann Marie's three children. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th from 2-3pm with Celebration of Life at 3pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Young Williams Animal Shelter at https://www.young-williams.org/.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nolan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -