Knoxville - White Jr., Nolan B. "Nick", 75, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Nolan B. and Mary Wallen White Sr. Nick attended East High School in Knoxville, TN where he lettered in four sports and met his wife of 52 years, Jeanne White. He attended the University of Tennessee before launching his commercial real estate career. Nick started Capital Asset Management which developed commercial shopping centers in four states. He enjoyed family, friends, golf, the beach, the lake and Tennessee football. For him, every stranger was a friend he hadn't met yet and he made a special point to pay attention to those who others might overlook. Nick is preceded in death by his parents and great nephew, Michael Steven. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughters, Elizabeth and Michelle (Rob); son, Bryan; three active grandsons, Jackson, Shepard and Sullivan; sister, Carolyn; brother-in-law, Jim; niece, Kim, her daughter, Ann Marie (Derek) and Ann Marie's three children. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th from 2-3pm with Celebration of Life at 3pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Young Williams Animal Shelter at https://www.young-williams.org/.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019