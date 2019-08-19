Services
Chattanooga Funeral Home - North Chapel
5351 Highway 153
Hixson, TN 37343
(423) 698-2541
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at Nona's residence
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Chattanooga National Cemetery
Nona H. Morgan Obituary
Nona H. Morgan

Signal Mountain - Nona H. Morgan of Signal Mountain, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence.

The family will receive friends and family at Nona's residence on Monday, August 19th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

There will be a graveside service for Nona on Tuesday afternoon, August 20th at 2:30 at Chattanooga National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with Dan.

Please return to this page on Tuesday for the full obituary.

Arrangements are under the care of the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, 423-698-2541. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 19, 2019
