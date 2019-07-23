|
Nora McMahan Packett
Loudon - Nora McMahan Packett - age 67 of Loudon, passed away Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at her home. She was a member of Jackson Chapel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. Nora worked at Loudon Elementary School in the cafeteria for many years and loved being around all the kids. She enjoyed music and writing songs. Nora was a special inspiration to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Carson McMahan and Josephine Cass McMahan; brother and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Ruby McMahan, Pamela McMahan; sister, Dorothy Vanstory, and twin sister, Nina Faye McMahan; brothers-in-law, Mickey Welch and Tom Goodman. Survived by husband, Gary Wayne Packett; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Packett of Kingston, Brian and Yvonne Packett; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara Goodman, Carolyn and Herbert Haling, Janey Welch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Bobbie McMahan, Bill and Sharon McMahan, David and Becky Cagley; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Greg Jameson officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019