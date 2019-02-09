Services
Nora Ruth Foster Obituary
Nora Ruth Foster

Knoxville, TN

Nora Ruth Foster, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. A wonderful woman of God. Prayer warrior and deaconess of Full Armour of Christ Church for Many Years A woman with a heart of gold, who had a direct line to the throne of God and was a nanny to all. She was preceded in death by her father Rev. Jack D. Allen, mother, Stella Allen, sister, Carolyn Bruner, brother, John Allen and Jackie Allen. Survivors: Son: Boyd Lee Foster Jr. Daughter: Wilma Cheree Perry (Paul). Grandchildren: Joshua Foster, John Foster, Edward Perry, Cassandra Bates, and Samuel Perry.7 Great-grandchildren. Extended family members: Steve and Gina Walker, Tim Kyker, Connie Inklebarger, and many more. Memorial service 7 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 at Full Armour of Christ Church 6470 Burnett Creek Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019
