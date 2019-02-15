Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
McCULLOCH, NORA WILLIAMS, age 99, of Vonore, widow of Edwin R. McCulloch, passed away 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Clover Hill Senior Living, Maryville. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Mongo and Nellie Haynes Williams; siblings, Ruby Spears, Nellie Ward, Berdie Nell Dailey, Greenway Hodge and John Hodge, Jr.. Survivors: Sons and daughter-in-law, Larry Williams McCulloch and Carol McCulloch, of Madisonville, Edwin Lamar McCulloch, of Seymour; Grandchildren, Michael and Sonja McCulloch, of Knoxville, Kathy and Brian Smith, of Ten Mile, Chris and Lorie McCulloch, of Seymour; Great-grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Jesse McCulloch, Casey McCulloch, Maggie McCulloch and Michael McCulloch; Sister, Blonnie Moser, of Madisonville; Brother, Barney Reed Hodge, of Sweetwater. Special thanks to the management and staff at Clover Hill Senior Living. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment in Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
