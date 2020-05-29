Nora Williams Rolen, age 83, of Seymour, entered Heaven's gates and was greeted by her Lord and Savior Jesus and her husband, Rex who passed in 1972. Her grandsons and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and always brought her enjoyment. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Otha and Fleecy Williams; brothers, Herbert, Roscoe, Riley, Herman, Harlan, and Winfred Williams; sister, Trula Dinkins; sisters-in-law, Mary Catherine Williams, Darlene Williams, and Delcie Williams; brothers-in-law, Elmer Matthews and Hugh Dinkins.
Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law: Gail Smelcer and Greg; Grandchildren: Jonathan and Stacey Smelcer, Ethan and Emily Smelcer; Great-grandchildren: Easton, Emmett, and Harlynn Smelcer; Brothers and sister-in-law: Charles Williams, Curtis and Peggy Williams; Sister: Laura Matthews; Sisters-in-law: Katherine Williams and Lucreta Williams.
Special thanks to the staff at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Activities Department at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home, 1 Veterans Way, Knoxville, TN 37931
Family and friends will meet 3 PM Sunday at Highland South Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.