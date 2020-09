Nora Yvonne TweedRockwood - Nora Yvonne Tweed, age 65, of Rockwood passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. She was born October 17, 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockwood where she was active in the church choir, Handbell choir and Women's Circle. Nora retired in 2010 as a Journeyman Electrician with 35 years of service and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 270 in Oak Ridge. She was also a member of the E. Board No. 270, Pioneer Women in the Electrical Field, and a member of the Spring City Order of Eastern Star - Chapter No. 209. Preceded in death by her son, Billy Johnson; mother, Helen Louise Gravitt Newsome.SURVIVORSHusband of 26 years: Fred R. Tweed of RockwoodSon: Casey Johnson of Seattle, WAFather: Charles Newsome of Blountsville, ALStep-children: Curtis Tweed of Morganton, NCWilliam Travis Tweed of Morganton, NCNatasha Tweed of Mt. Washington, KYSamantha Hardesty & husband, Brian of Elizabethton, KYGrandchildren: Curtis Tweed, Jr. of Morganton, NCZoey, Ethan, Halli, and Nolan Hardesty of Elizabethton, KYBrothers:Johnny Newsome & wife, Debbie of Bessemer, ALBrent Newsome & wife, Mary of Blountville, ALBrother-in-law: Rex Tweed of Morganton, NCSisters-in-law: Revonda Tweed of Morganton, NCMyrtle Cannon & husband, Joe of Connelly Springs, NCSeveral nieces and nephews who she loved very much.Special sisters in the IBEWThe family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Gary Smith and Rev. Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will follow at New Midway Cemetery in Kingston. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.