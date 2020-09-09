1/1
Nora Yvonne Tweed
1954 - 2020
Nora Yvonne Tweed

Rockwood - Nora Yvonne Tweed, age 65, of Rockwood passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. She was born October 17, 1954 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was a member of First Christian Church in Rockwood where she was active in the church choir, Handbell choir and Women's Circle. Nora retired in 2010 as a Journeyman Electrician with 35 years of service and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 270 in Oak Ridge. She was also a member of the E. Board No. 270, Pioneer Women in the Electrical Field, and a member of the Spring City Order of Eastern Star - Chapter No. 209. Preceded in death by her son, Billy Johnson; mother, Helen Louise Gravitt Newsome.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 26 years: Fred R. Tweed of Rockwood

Son: Casey Johnson of Seattle, WA

Father: Charles Newsome of Blountsville, AL

Step-children: Curtis Tweed of Morganton, NC

William Travis Tweed of Morganton, NC

Natasha Tweed of Mt. Washington, KY

Samantha Hardesty & husband, Brian of Elizabethton, KY

Grandchildren: Curtis Tweed, Jr. of Morganton, NC

Zoey, Ethan, Halli, and Nolan Hardesty of Elizabethton, KY

Brothers:Johnny Newsome & wife, Debbie of Bessemer, AL

Brent Newsome & wife, Mary of Blountville, AL

Brother-in-law: Rex Tweed of Morganton, NC

Sisters-in-law: Revonda Tweed of Morganton, NC

Myrtle Cannon & husband, Joe of Connelly Springs, NC

Several nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Special sisters in the IBEW

The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 p.m., in the chapel with Rev. Gary Smith and Rev. Sunny Ridings officiating. Interment will follow at New Midway Cemetery in Kingston. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Fraker Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Fraker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
