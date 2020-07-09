Norbert Mardard Armin
Lenoir City - Norbert Mardard Armin died April 30, 2020 at home from natural causes and age-induced dementia. Bert was born February 6, 1935 at St. Agnes Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland to Norbert Mardard Armin, Sr. and Julia Marie Frei Armin. At birth, he weighed 13 pounds and was known at St. Agnes as "The Baby Elephant". Bert grew up on Christian Street and graduated from Southern High School. He graduated from college with an Associate's degree in business. Bert joined the Army expecting to see the world, but most of his military time was spend in Okinawa. After his stint in the military, Bert worked various jobs including being a firefighter at Bethlehem Steel before joining the City of Baltimore Police Department. In the 1970's, he became a Sky Marshall for U. S. Customs flying as a Pan American employee. He flew the overseas route to most of the Mideast countries including Turkey, Iran and Rome. After leaving the Sky Marshals, he became a Customs Patrol Officer and was later promoted to supervisor of his team. Bert retired from the U. S. Customs Service. Not one to "do nothing", he began building docks, repairing typewriters, adding machines and becoming a general all around "fix-it-man". Bert was lifetime member of the Optimist Club. He was very proud of his club, his many club friends and the boat show fund raiser they held every year. For many years, he was in charge of getting the crab cakes made, thus his being dubbed "Mr. Crab Cake". Bert later moved to Lady Lake, Florida. He entertained his many Maryland friends in Florida and loved the leisurely life style. He lived in Florida where he met Louise from Tennessee. They married January 1, 2000 (they were the Y2K) and moved to Tennessee where Bert became a University of Tennessee Big Orange Fan and a lover of Grainger County tomatoes. Big Bad Bert was big but not bad, and he was oh so much fun to prank. I loved my Big Guy very much. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert M. Armin, Sr. and Julia Armin and step-daughter, Liz Fricks-Stafford. Bert is survived by his wife, Louise (who kept her promise to take care of him and never put him a nursing home); his children, son, Martin Armin and wife, Karen; daughter, Teresa Marie Towers and husband, Tim; grandsons, Martin Armin, Jr., Tim Towers, Jr. and Colin Towers; step-children, Sabrina C. Fricks (wife, Lynn Frankenberger), Suzanne Perry (husband, Mark), Barton C. Fricks (wife, Marti); step-grandchildren, Sarah Perry, Ashley Butler, Catherine Perry, Amanda Smith, Bobby Fricks and Isabella Fricks (who lived with "Poppy" and Mammy after the death of her mother, Liza Fricks-Stafford). He is also survived by Mildred Armin, mother of his children. Bert was cremated as he wished and his ashes will be returned to his beloved State of Maryland and spread in the Chesapeake Bay. There will be no services at this time because of the pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to an organization researching Alzheimer's. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com