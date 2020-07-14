Norma Ann Sharp
Knoxville - Norma Ann Sharp, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and quilt. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sharp; daughter, Melanie Sharp; brothers, Thomas and Carl Dockery and sister, Linda Dockery. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sherry Sharp; granddaughter, Zoe Sharp; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Brenda Dockery; sisters, Gertie and Laurie Dockery and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday at 9:45 am at New Gray Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. She was a great Mom who prayed daily for her family. When adversity struck, she would fight and take care of her family until it has passed. She will be missed. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
