1/1
Norma Ann Sharp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Ann Sharp

Knoxville - Norma Ann Sharp, age 80 of Knoxville, passed away July 13, 2020. She was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and quilt. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sharp; daughter, Melanie Sharp; brothers, Thomas and Carl Dockery and sister, Linda Dockery. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Sherry Sharp; granddaughter, Zoe Sharp; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Brenda Dockery; sisters, Gertie and Laurie Dockery and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday at 9:45 am at New Gray Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. She was a great Mom who prayed daily for her family. When adversity struck, she would fight and take care of her family until it has passed. She will be missed. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved