Norma J. Dickey
LENOIR CITY - Norma J. Dickey, age 77 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Norma was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a faithful wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother, and an avid reader. Preceded in death by her, husband, Curtis A. Dickey; son, James Arthur "Jim" Dickey; and grandson, Braden Curtis Dickey. Survived by her; daughter, Pam Dickey of Lenoir City; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Kimberly Dickey of Knoxville; grandchildren: Logan Simpkins, Jamie Dickey Wilson, Brock Dickey, and Brylan Dickey; three great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Wingo. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather for a small graveside service at 10 am. Tuesday, October 13th in Woodlawn Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com