Norma J. Dickey
LENOIR CITY - Norma J. Dickey, age 77 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Norma was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. She was a faithful wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother, and an avid reader. Preceded in death by her, husband, Curtis A. Dickey; son, James Arthur "Jim" Dickey; and grandson, Braden Curtis Dickey. Survived by her; daughter, Pam Dickey of Lenoir City; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Kimberly Dickey of Knoxville; grandchildren: Logan Simpkins, Jamie Dickey Wilson, Brock Dickey, and Brylan Dickey; three great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Wingo. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather for a small graveside service at 10 am. Tuesday, October 13th in Woodlawn Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
