Norma J. Jones
Knoxville, TN
Jones, Norma J. -age 83 of Knoxville, TN. formerly of Union County, TN. passed away on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at NHC Knoxville Nursing Home. Member of the Baptist Faith, the order of the Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile. She was preceded in death by mother Mary Leo Smith, father Harley Collins, daughter Diana Glenn, and son Roger Jones. Services will be private. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019