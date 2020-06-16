Norma Jean Doty
Farragut - Norma Jean Doty, age 89, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 at her home.
Norma married Lt. Col. Charles Doty on February 4, 1953. She was an outstanding military wife and played an active role not only as a wife and mother, but actively participated in military support activities. Norma was a member of the Ladies of the National Symphony in Washington D. C. and was an accomplished artist.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. Hicks and Allie E. Waddington Hicks; sisters, Ruth and Pearl; brothers, Jack and Earl.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Douglas Doty Sr; sons, Charles Douglas Doty Jr. and Linden Brice Doty both of Knoxville.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Monday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery for graveside services.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Doty family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.