Norma Jean Manning
Knoxville - Norma Jean Manning, 73, of Knoxville, Tennessee, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born October 26, 1946.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, Norma loved her family. An avid reader, she also enjoyed gardening and shopping. Norma was a graduate of the Austin High School class of 1964 and Knoxville College. She retired from Allied Chemical after 22 years of service and later worked for General Electric in Mascot, TN.
Norma was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmen Sharp; mother, Lois Riches; father, Lincoln Tench; and grandmother, Ruby Tench.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband of 37 years, Robert Manning; son, Rodger (Lana) Sharp; grandsons, Bryson Sharp of Fort Wayne, IN, Darius Richardson, and Darrian Sharp, both of Knoxville; and devoted sisters-in-law and caregivers, Gail Sullivan and Joyce Scruggs. Norma will be greatly missed by devoted nieces, Sherry (Butch) Lane and Shermaine Whitehead; devoted friend, Jeffrey Brown, and a host of other family and friends.
Thursday, July 30, 2020, a public walk through visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Friday, July 31, 2020, a private graveside will take place with Reverend Bryant Stewart as the eulogist. A white dove release will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
