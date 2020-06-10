Norma Jean McNish



Locust Grove, GA - NOVEMBER 17, 1939 - JUNE 8, 2020



Mrs. Norma Jean McNish, age 80 of Locust Grove, Georgia passed away June 8, 2020. She was born in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee to the late Otis and Goldie Shackelford Underwood. She was preceded in death by her sister, Julia Ann Smith. Norma was a kind, compassionate Southern lady who was a blessing to all who knew her. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a peacemaker, loved to play cards and Scrabble, and taking walks with Ed. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and loved sports, especially her Tennessee Vols. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ed McNish; children, Randall McNish, Darlene (Mike) Patterson and Suzanne (Mitchell) Rice; grandchildren, Nikki (Jeff) Roberts, Jacob McNish, Michael Patterson, Alexander Patterson, Katie Foster, Lauren Foster and Jordan Rice; great-grandchildren, Jackson Foster and Greyson Roberts. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 - 11:00 AM at Jenkinsburg City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.









