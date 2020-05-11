|
Norma Jean Sapp Goff
Mrs. Norma Jean Sapp Goff, age 89, passed away at Northshore Heights Assisted Living in Knoxville, TN on May 9, 2020.
She was born on June 6, 1930 to the late Homer Floyd and Minnie Elizabeth Mitchell Sapp and raised in White County. She graduated from White County High School and employed by the Sparta Shirt Factory.
On November 11, 1950 Norma married Bobby Baker Goff and moved to Knoxville, TN in 1955. Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She adored and cherished each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Norma utilized her creative and artistic skills to help others. She was an active member at Church Street United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher and in designing and fashioning liturgical banners. Additionally, she was a faithful member of the United Methodist Women and decorated numerous events with floral arrangements. Norma was an excellent seamstress, quilter, and enjoyed crocheting. Other hobbies included gardening, canning, and staying active in garden clubs. She delighted in hosting friends and family gatherings. After raising her children, she decided to work in the China Department at Miller's Department store and continued there for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Bobby Baker Goff; sisters Helen Aneva Sapp, Betty Sapp Bohannon and Josephine Knapp; two brothers Casto Cummings and Floyd Mitchell Sapp.
Norma is survived by her Sister Evelyn Demps; Sister-in-law Faye Sapp; Daughter Gwen Bridge; Son Jeff Goff (Cathy); Grandchildren Christopher and Thomas Bridge; Amanda Goff and Rebecca Hickey (Michael); 4 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Private Graveside Services
Officiating Rev. Dr. Jan Buxton Wade
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Street United Methodist for the Soup Kitchen or Beacon of Hope Ministry. Donations may be made online at https://www.churchstreetumc.org/ or by mail to Church Street United Methodist Church, 900 Henley Street Knoxville, TN 37902.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 11 to May 12, 2020