Norma Jewell Cooper Faust
Knoxville - Norma Jewell Cooper Faust, age 80 of Knoxville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jewell lived a full and joyful life filled with many wonderful friends. She always had a way of making anyone she was with feel special and loved. Jewell enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching her grandsons play sports. Jewell is preceded in death by her mother and father, Paris and Ruby Cooper and sister, June Alexander. She is survived by her husband of 51 years J.D.(Jim) Faust, son Patrick (Lei), daughter Toscha Ferguson (John) special grandsons Trevor, Luke, Nolan, and Cooper. Special Niece, Angela Atkins and daughter Shayla Kilgore along with several special Aunts and Cousins. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Allen James officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Pleasant Grove Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020