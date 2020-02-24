Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Norma Jewell Cooper Faust Obituary
Norma Jewell Cooper Faust

Knoxville - Norma Jewell Cooper Faust, age 80 of Knoxville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jewell lived a full and joyful life filled with many wonderful friends. She always had a way of making anyone she was with feel special and loved. Jewell enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching her grandsons play sports. Jewell is preceded in death by her mother and father, Paris and Ruby Cooper and sister, June Alexander. She is survived by her husband of 51 years J.D.(Jim) Faust, son Patrick (Lei), daughter Toscha Ferguson (John) special grandsons Trevor, Luke, Nolan, and Cooper. Special Niece, Angela Atkins and daughter Shayla Kilgore along with several special Aunts and Cousins. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Allen James officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:00pm Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Pleasant Grove Cemetery for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
