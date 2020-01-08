|
Norma Joyce Lusby Hurst
Morristown - Norma Joyce Lusby Hurst, age 84, of Morristown passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morristown. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lawton Hurst; parents, Fred and Bessie Cruze Lusby.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Broyles; son, Phillip Lusby (Pam) Hurst; grandchildren, Andrew Haney, Lawton Broyles, Megan Broyles and Jaiden Broyles.
Family and friends will meet Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Asbury Cemetery in Knoxville with Rev. Bryan Wyke officiating.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020