Norma Joyce Lusby Hurst

Norma Joyce Lusby Hurst Obituary
Norma Joyce Lusby Hurst

Morristown - Norma Joyce Lusby Hurst, age 84, of Morristown passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morristown. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lawton Hurst; parents, Fred and Bessie Cruze Lusby.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Broyles; son, Phillip Lusby (Pam) Hurst; grandchildren, Andrew Haney, Lawton Broyles, Megan Broyles and Jaiden Broyles.

Family and friends will meet Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Asbury Cemetery in Knoxville with Rev. Bryan Wyke officiating.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
