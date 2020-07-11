1/1
Norma Kidwell
Norma Kidwell

Knoxville - Norma Knott Kidwell age 82 of Knoxville, passed away July 10, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Helen Dutton Knott; father and step-mother, Earnest and Kathryn Knott. Survived by daughters, Stacy (Bill, Jr.) Mynatt and Gina (Jeff) Kidwell-Farmer; grandchildren, Bill (Julie) Mynatt III and Stephanie (Stephen) Jimenez; great-grandchildren, Miller, Veera and Lochlin Jimenez, Billy and Caroline Mynatt; sister, Sharon Smith; niece, Kelli Smith. Family and friends will meet at New Gray Cemetery at 9:45 am Tuesday for a 10 am graveside service. Pastors, Mike Powell and Keith Tillman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bell's Campground Baptist Church, P.O.Box 958, Powell, TN 37849. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
09:45 AM
New Gray Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
July 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
