Norma Kidwell
Knoxville - Norma Knott Kidwell age 82 of Knoxville, passed away July 10, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Helen Dutton Knott; father and step-mother, Earnest and Kathryn Knott. Survived by daughters, Stacy (Bill, Jr.) Mynatt and Gina (Jeff) Kidwell-Farmer; grandchildren, Bill (Julie) Mynatt III and Stephanie (Stephen) Jimenez; great-grandchildren, Miller, Veera and Lochlin Jimenez, Billy and Caroline Mynatt; sister, Sharon Smith; niece, Kelli Smith. Family and friends will meet at New Gray Cemetery at 9:45 am Tuesday for a 10 am graveside service. Pastors, Mike Powell and Keith Tillman officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bell's Campground Baptist Church, P.O.Box 958, Powell, TN 37849. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
.