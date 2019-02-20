|
|
Norma Meredith Ward
Oliver Springs, TN
Norma Meredith Ward, age 75 of Oliver Springs passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Norma Meredith Ward was born Norma Jean Jenkins on May 28, 1943 in Sevierville, TN.
Norma married Winston "Dude" Cleo Meredith of Stinking Creek, TN in July of 1961. Winston lost his battle to cancer in July of 1999. Together they had 3 sons.
Norma once again found love with Harvey Eugene Ward, who she married on May 30, 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston "Dude" Cleo Meredith; mother, Frances King Jenkins; father, Rex Ashley Jenkins; sister, Christine Jackson.
Survivors include husband, Harvey Eugene Ward; sons, Winston Cleo Meredith, Jr. and his wife Teresa, Jeffrey Scott Meredith and wife Carol, and Jason Ashley Meredith and wife Carolee; step children, Garry Ward, Teena Ward, and Gina Ward; grandkids, Tiffany, Kelly, Dale, Melissa, Farrah, Matthew, Morgan, Kristan, Samantha, Craig, Jennifer, Allison, Eric, Derick, and Adam; great-grandkids, Lacey, Jordan, Keson, Kainan, Konlin, Kloe, Brylee, Colby, Brooklyn, Sydney, Alivia, Zoe, and Ethan; sisters, Gail Coker and her husband Roger, Teresa Jenkins, Debbie Lane and her husband Perry; brother-in-law, Ronnie Jackson; a slew of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm. A graveside service will be at 4 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is serving the Meredith-Ward family and we invite you to share a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019