Norma Sue Mays Herron
Knoxville - Norma Sue Mays Herron of the Hardin Valley community, born December 28, 1934, passed away at a daughter's home April 20, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family and friends. Norma Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Hale and Ola Hinton Mays; husband, Alvin W. Herron; daughter, Gail Denette Hendrix; sisters, Joyce Mays Gresham (Herron) and Arietta Mays Wyrick (Clarence); brothers, Robert Hale Mays, Roger Charles Mays, and Wilburn Howard Mays (Mildred).
Sue was a long time member of Marietta Cumberland Presbyterian Church and co-owner and manager of Herron Packing Company on Hardin Valley Road until her retirement in 1997. She loved to travel and loved the Lady Vols. Sue is survived by her daughters, Karen Hendrix, Janet Hendrix Stooksbury, and Jane Hendrix Lewis; grandchildren, Kevin Lewis, Erica Lewis, Dianna Nabors Hutsell (Adam), Cynthia Nabors Rhoden (Wes), Luke Herron (Caroline), Misty Herron Wong (Edwin), and Christy Herron; great grandchildren, Laney Grey Hutsell, Mason Grey Hutsell, Hannah Grace Rhoden, Emma Gail Rhoden, Abby Pauline Herron, Blake Wyatt Herron, and Makala Jade McCombs. Special friends, Kaye Yarnell with whom the family could not have gotten through this without her, Patsy Wise, niece, Dianne Rairdon, Barbara and Randall Mayfield, and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service due to Covid19 virus and a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date. Pallbearers, Kevin Lewis, Mac Gentry ,Luke Herron, Jake Stafford, Mark Ogle, Adam Hutsell, Wes Rhoden, and Edwin Wong; Honorary Pallbearers, Don Rairdon and Joe Gresham. Reverend Randall Mayfield officiating Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home. A Special Thanks to OUR Hardin Valley Family and to Covenant Hospice. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020