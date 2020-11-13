Normal Edison Burleson, Jr.
Knoxville - Normal Edison Burleson, Jr. age 96 of Knoxville, TN passed away November 12, 2020.
Normal was a member of Seymour First Baptist Church, Charter member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in World War II and the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Normal Edison and Nancy E. Burleson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carrie and Kenneth Cheatham and Alliene and Layton Howell; sister, Dolores Cooper; and brother, Randy Burleson.
Normal is survived by his wife of 72 years, Katherine Self Burleson; son and daughter-in-law, Byron and Mari Burleson; daughters and son-in-law, Rachel Carver and Angela and Rod McCarter; grandchildren, Michelle Gallagher, Tara Johnson, Matt McCarter; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great- grandchildren; brother, Joe and Brenda Burleson; sister, Nancy Lynn and Bob Bolin; brother-in-law, Gerald Cooper; and sister-in-law, Barbara Broyles.
Family would also like to extend a special thank you to J. Johnson, M. Mehmood, A. Moore and K. Self of University Cardiology and K. Young of Veterans Affairs.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Seymour First Baptist Church Missions Ministry (11621 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865).
Family and friends will meet 11 AM Tuesday at Stock Creek Cemetery for graveside services and interment, with Dr. Jim McCluskey officiating. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865-577-2807) is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com